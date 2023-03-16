The Standard
South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone to captain under 16 GWV Rebels team

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 6:30pm
Maggie Johnstone says the Rebels are going to leave it all on the field on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone says she is ready to bring "encouragement and fierceness" in her newly-appointed role as GWV Rebels' under 16 captain in Saturday's season-opener against Geelong Falcons.

