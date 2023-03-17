The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Deakin Uni to offer OT degree next year at growing Warrnambool campus

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 17 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourth-year Deakin University occupational therapy student Sabrina Lockley with Warrnambool campus director Alistair McCosh which will start offering the degree next year. Picture by Sean McKenna

An occupational therapy degree will be offered in Warrnambool from next year as Deakin University continues to expand its course offerings at the campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.