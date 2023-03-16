The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Albanese government GP plan full of uncertainty for south-west

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west general practice expert Professor James Dunbar says the federal government is finally getting serious about fixing the sector, but the task ahead is huge.

The federal government seems serious about fixing general practice medicine, a south-west expert says, but its plans raise just as many questions as answers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.