Police: 'This brazen daylight theft will lead to a significant financial hardship for these victims'

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:53am, first published 8:27am
A large amount of cash was stolen from an Allansford home on Thursday. This is a file image.

Thieves grabbed a large amount of cash from an Allansford home on Thursday.

