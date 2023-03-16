Thieves grabbed a large amount of cash from an Allansford home on Thursday.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, declined to reveal how much was stolen after an offender or offenders entered the home in Station Street between 4.25am and 2.30pm ,while the residents were away from the premises.
The offender entered the home after forcing open a window.
"The home was searched and partially ransacked," he said.
"A large sum of money, a considerable amount, was stolen."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the neighbours were being canvassed to see if they saw anything suspicious or had CCTV cameras.
Warrnambool-based police forensic officers also examined the crime scene on Thursday.
The investigator appealed for information from members of the public.
"We implore anyone with information to contact me at the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
"This brazen daylight theft will lead to a significant financial hardship for these victims and their family.
"It's also causing enormous mental anguish.
"The home is on Station Street, off Tooram Road and parallel to both Ziegler Parade and Carrolls Road, just on the north side of the railway line," he said.
