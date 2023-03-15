Emmanuel College's $81 million masterplan for a major revamp of its Warrnambool school, including a possible 50-metre pool, have been given the tick of approval.
The campus would be transformed in five stages over the next decade with a new 10-classroom year nine centre and a new school entrance to begin construction mid-year at a cost of $18 million.
The long-term plans also include a new teaching wing on the Goold campus, a two-storey senior learning and arts centre, a new car park and in the final stage a swimming pool and health centre.
Principal Peter Morgan said the plan for an eight-lane, 50-metre indoor pool and health centre was "somewhat aspirational" and a full feasibility study would need to be done before a decision was made on proceeding with the idea.
"We would like to think we could achieve that," Mr Morgan said.
"A 50-metre pool is extremely ambitious. We put it in (the masterplan) and it gives us something to work towards.
"The concept is more than just a pool. It's about a whole health and wellbeing precinct."
Slated to be constructed during the fifth stage of the project, it is estimated to cost $21 million.
"They're based on today's figures, that could be very different in 10 or 12 years time," Mr Morgan said.
He said by then the school may have other priorities.
Mr Morgan said it was the school's second 10-year masterplan, but it didn't mean all five stages would be completed in that time-frame.
"The notion of a pool and a wellbeing centre is aspirational and it is certainly well down the track," he said.
"It's a goal that we've set for the future and time will tell whether the capacity is there for us to complete that particular stage of it.
"Certainly all the other stages in there will be completed over time because they're all necessary."
The plan for the school was unanimously endorsed by councillors last week at its open council meeting.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there had been no objections to the development plan which was a good sign.
She said any investment in education facilities was a good thing for the region. Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was a terrific development.
In March 2021, the college commissioned the masterplan to create enough space to cater for 1350 students.
Mr Morgan said he hoped the year nine building was completed in time for the start of the 2025 school year.
"When that occurs all of our students will be consolidated into the one campus," he said. "We're incredibly excited."
Mr Morgan said it would be a "great day" when students and staff no longer had to walk down the street between the two campuses.
The year nine building makes up stage one of the masterplan. Stage two includes the construction of a new teaching wing, food tech spaces and a shared collaboration space.
Stage three includes a new two-storey senior learning and arts centre, and stage four is a new car park.
The school has undergone major changes over the past decade, including a new year seven and eight building in 2011, the Emmanuel Centre in 2016, a performing arts centre in 2018 and the library refurbishment in 2020.
Mr Morgan said given the position of the new building next to Mercy Place, the school was in the early stages of planning intergenerational programs between students and aged-care residents.
"It's the perfect opportunity to work together."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
