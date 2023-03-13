The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Koroit gift shop The Local Place is closing down by the end of May

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Lane has decided to close The Local Place. Picture by Anthony Brady

Koroit gift shop The Local Place will be closing its doors by the end of May, however the owner has vowed to keep the space for the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.