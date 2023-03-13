The Standard
Warrnambool man, 39, sentenced to 18 months' jail for strangling, assaulting, stalking partner

By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 13 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:15pm
More jail for 'cowardly' man who strangled, punched partner

A Warrnambool man who stalked and strangled his partner committed "cowardly and deplorable" violence, a magistrate has said, before jailing him for 18 months.

