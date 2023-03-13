More jail for 'cowardly' man who strangled, punched partner

A Warrnambool man who stalked and strangled his partner committed "cowardly and deplorable" violence, a magistrate has said, before jailing him for 18 months.
The 39-year-old man, who can not be named because that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday to assault, stalking, unlicensed driving, breaching family violence intervention orders and bail offences.
The man, who has already served 163 days in pre-sentence detention, was jailed for 18 months and fined $500.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the offending spanned over a year from September 2021 and the man had five relevant prior court appearances from 2018 to 2022.
"The offending involves you persistently and consistently breaching intervention orders and being violent and intimidating to your domestic partner," he said.
Mr Lethbridge said the most serious examples of violence involved the man strangling and punching his victim.
"On one occasion, this was in reaction to her simply telling you she wanted to leave," he said.
"Your response was to grab her by the throat, squeeze and tell her that she was not leaving. Such violent and controlling behaviour must be denounced in the strongest terms.
"On another occasion you grabbed her by her ponytail, punched her and then choked her with both hands. On yet a further occasion you strangled her and punched her. By any measure, your offending was cowardly, deplorable and dangerous."
The magistrate said if not for the man's guilty plea, he would have been jailed for two years.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au.
For advice for men about family violence, contact Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.