Police have reported more issues on the roads than in Port Fairy when the town's population tripled due to the folk festival over the long weekend.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said a Portland man aged in his 50s was intercepted on Saturday night about midnight leaving Port Fairy at 122km/h in a 100km/h zone.
He said the driver was road-side tested and returned a positive result to alcohol.
The driver's evidentiary reading was .151 - just over three times the legal limit.
The man also refused to undertake a drug test when requested to do so by Portland highway patrol officers.
His licence was immediately suspended and he will be summoned to appear in a magistrates court at a later date.
Sergeant Walkley said a P-plater was intercepted by Koroit police members on Sunday morning at 111km/h in an 80 zone at Rosebrook.
He said that after a heavy night of drinking the night before the P-plater returned an alcohol reading of .028 and was issued with two costly infringement notices and a loss of his driver's licence.
"We've had more trouble on the roads this year than we have in the folk festival compound or licensed premises," Sergeant Walkley said.
"The lack of free entertainment on Port Fairy streets during the evenings and nights has meant that most of the foot traffic is people transitioning between licensed premises or the compound.
"Generally we have been really happy with crowd behaviour."
The station commander said there were some minor issues, with three people arrested for being drunk, one different individual lodged on both Friday and Saturday nights in the Warrnambool police station cells.
"As expected when you have this many people in a small area and alcohol is involved there will be some minor issues," he said.
"A Yangery man in his mid 20s was also processed for possession of what is believed to be cocaine. A small zip lock bag was located.
"A number of patrons were also ejected by security staff and police members for anti-social behaviour but those incidents did not result in charges."
Sergeant Walkley said that from a policing point of view underage drinking remained an issue.
He said underage people were allowed in licensed premises with a responsible adult, but there were issues when they did not remain under adult supervision.
"Really, it's been pretty good. It's a credit to the organisers and all other stakeholders involved in the planning, including the security staff and the police members, many who volunteered.
"We had foot patrols on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights involving eight or nine police members.
"Every walk through at licensed premises involved members six up, which is a highly visible police presence and provides a capacity to deter and act as appropriate," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
FOLK FESTIVAL, READ MORE:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.