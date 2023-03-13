The Standard
A lack of entertainment on the streets has led to limited issues in Port Fairy over the folk festival long weekend

By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:29am
Leading senior constable Graeme Cook at the Port Fairy Folk Festival. A highly visible police presence has limited issues in the town over the folk festival long weekend. Picture: Anthony Brady

Police have reported more issues on the roads than in Port Fairy when the town's population tripled due to the folk festival over the long weekend.

