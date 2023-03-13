The Standard
Mortlake police attend single car crash, fire at Nareeb

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:53pm
Motorist lucky to escape serious injury after rolled car catches fire

A Geelong district driver was lucky to escape serious injury after his car rolled onto its side and then caught fire at Nareeb.

