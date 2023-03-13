Motorist lucky to escape serious injury after rolled car catches fire

A Geelong district driver was lucky to escape serious injury after his car rolled onto its side and then caught fire at Nareeb.
Mortlake police Acting Sergeant Jo Wastell said the 31-year-old male driver from Highton lost control of his Honda Civic on the Hamilton-Chatsworth Road shortly before midday on Monday, March 13.
She said the car was travelling on a dirt road undergoing road works and with a signed 40km/h zone.
"He's gone off to the left-hand side, rolling his vehicle which has then caught fire," Acting Sergeant Wastell said.
"The fire has then spread to grass around the area."
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the motorist was able to get himself out of the car.
"The fire was put out pretty quickly by Chatsworth CFA," she said.
"The fire has burned an area of grass of about 200 metres by 100 metres."
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the motorist and only occupant of the car was transported to Hamilton hospital with minor injuries and for observation.
"He is very, very lucky," she said.
She said the car was "totally burnt" and would be towed from the scene.
Acting Sergeant Wastell said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.
"It appears the motorist has lost control," she said.
"It's a timely reminder to be aware of your surroundings, drive to the conditions and be patient."
Meanwhile, Portland police have attended a collision between a motor bike and car at a roundabout in Percy Street.
Sergeant Ryan Nelson, of the Portland police highway patrol unit, said police were called to the scene about 1pm on Monday.
He said a 19-year-old male riding a motorbike collided with a station wagon driven by a female aged in her 50s.
"At this stage inquiries are still ongoing to ascertain who is at fault," he said.
He said the male was conveyed to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation.
Sergeant Nelson urged drivers to plan their trips and be vigilant on the roads.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
