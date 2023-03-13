Police are trying to identify the owner of a Ford sedan found burnt out at Hopkins Falls.
A police spokesman said the car was believed to have been completely burnt out overnight on Sunday.
The cause of the fire is being viewed as "very suspicious".
Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, oif the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the vehicle was believed to be a light blue Ford Falcon XR6 which was involved in evade police on Sunday evening near the intersection of Raglan Parade and Hopetoun Road.
He said a Warrnambool highway patrol crew attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop when directed and accelerated away north on Hopetoun Road.
It appears efforts have also been made to remove identification from the vehicle which had no registration plates and other identification was removed or ground off.
Police are still hopeful of identifying the vehicle from markings or stamps on the chassis.
Crime scene officers will examine the vehicle this morning.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153.
IN OTHER NEWS
FOLK FESTIVAL, READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.