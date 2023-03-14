Men injured in separate workplace accidents

A man has been injured when a bobcat rolled while unloading bricks at a Dennington building site.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident about 12.25pm on Tuesday, March 14.
Paramedics treated a man, believed to be in his 50s, with a lower body injury.
He has been taken to Warrnambool Hospital in a stable condition.
Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts, of Victoria Police, said the man sustained a lower leg injury when the bobcat rolled while unloading bricks between two house building sites.
Sergeant Roberts said the matter was now with WorkSafe.
A WorkSafe spokesman said it was aware of the incident and inspectors were responding.
In another incident, a man in his 20s was hurt in a farm accident at Coleraine about 11.25am.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident where they treated a man, believed to be in his 20s, with lower body injuries.
He was taken to Geelong Hospital by air ambulance in a stable condition.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
