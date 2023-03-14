The Standard
A man has been injured in Dennington after a bobcat rolled

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 3:17pm
Men injured in separate workplace accidents

A man has been injured when a bobcat rolled while unloading bricks at a Dennington building site.

