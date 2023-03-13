The wait for the many Warrnambool residents who have been missing the famous "11 herbs and spices" is over.
The city's KFC has reopened its drive-through and is offering home deliveries after closing for 10 days for renovations.
The Bird Group operations manager Craig Williams said the store reopened on Friday.
He said the renovations were going to plan.
"It's looking really good," Mr Williams said.
"We're hoping to reopen the store the first week in April before the Easter weekend."
Mr Williams said residents may have noticed some of the changes.
"The outside would be a bit of a change for a few people," he said.
"We've given it a bit of a fresh look."
The store is undergoing a $350,000 renovation.
The Standard's Facebook page was inundated with people saying they would travel to Portland or Colac to get a meal from KFC while it was closed.
"I go to Colac every Tuesday, but you'll be paying a premium delivery fee," one person wrote on the page.
