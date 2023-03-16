The Standard
Teen who stabbed victim in Colac and fled from police after drug bust in Warrnambool pleads guilty

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 11:25am
Jail likely after man stabbed victim, later busted with drugs

A 19-year-old man who twice-stabbed a victim and later fled from police after a $20,000 drug bust will likely be jailed.

JG

Jessica Greenan

