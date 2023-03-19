"When I joined in in 1977, we had about a dozen members."- Harry Knights
Piloting model planes is a hobby that can easily become addictive, according to Harry Knights.
The Warrnambool Model Aircraft Club president said he wanted to fly from a young age.
However, after taking lessons in full-sized aircrafts and flying model aircrafts, he found he had a greater passion for the latter. On the weekend, the club hosted its annual fun fly event.
Mr Knights said there were pilots from all over Australia who bought along an impressive array of model aircrafts.
One that impressed the many visitors to the city's airport was a model plane with a 150CC engine that was towing a glider with a wing span of six metres.
Mr Knights said the club was booming - with 37 members. "That's the best the club has ever been," he said. "When I joined in in 1977, we had about a dozen members."
Mr Knights said the club's oldest member was 93, while the youngest member was 14.
"Ever since we got our new clubhouse, we've had a bit more interest," he said.
The annual weekend is a chance for model aircraft enthusiasts to get together and have fun.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
