The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Nestles reach Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final after 'perfect' win on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 18 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles spearhead Tom Smith sends one down during the victory. Picture by Sean McKenna

The job may still only be half done, but Nestles enters the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one grand final in ominous touch with arguably its most complete performance of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.