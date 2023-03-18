The Standard
Central Warrnambool homes sell at auction

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated March 18 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:25pm
Harris & Wood Real Estate auctioneer Danny Harris sold the five bedroom home in Warrnambool's Jamieson Street for $1.4 million on Saturday. Picture by Madeleine McNeil

Three central Warrnambool properties sold at auction on Saturday for a combined price of more than $2.6 million.

MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

