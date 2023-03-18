The Standard
Warrnambool audiology clinic looking to relocate to make way for hospital revamp

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated March 19 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
An audiology business is looking to relocate while major works are carried out next door at the hospital.

A Warrnambool audiology business that is looking to relocate ahead of a major hospital revamp has plans to turn a house in Banyan Street into its new clinic.

