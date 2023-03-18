A Warrnambool audiology business that is looking to relocate ahead of a major hospital revamp has plans to turn a house in Banyan Street into its new clinic.
It is one of a number of options Tim Rayner Audiology was considering and, under plans submitted to the city council, the house at 92 Banyan Street would undergo an extension to cater for patients.
Mr Rayner said that due to the continued redevelopment of South West Healthcare over the next few years, the clinic had been investigating possible alternatives for the location of their operation.
He said the Banyan Street property was just one of a few options the clinic was looking into. He said the clinic was working with the council's planning department on that option.
Mr Rayner said the local family-run business had been in operation in Warrnambool since 1990.
"We are currently employing 14 staff members over six clinic locations throughout western Victoria," he said.
"We will continue to look after all the hearing needs of our patients well into the future."
The hospital is set to undergo a $384.2 million hospital redevelopment with a new multi-storey hospital tower delivering a bigger emergency department, more operating theatres, an extra 22 inpatient beds and dedicated areas for pathology services and dialysis.
The new offsite Regional Logistics Distribution Centre, will provide commercial linen service and healthcare supply and logistics warehouse, is currently under construction.
The relocation of that service will free up space at the hospital for the new multi-storey tower on Timor Street - next to the audiology clinic.
But with noisy construction work set to happen next to the hearing clinic, the clinic has been looking to relocate with one option to move next to a chiropractic clinic in Banyan Street.
"Due to the nature of the work, the clinic is extremely quiet," the planning application says.
"There will be no more than three practitioners consulting at any one time and a maximum of three administration staff working on any given day."
Accounting for staff and clients, there would be about three vehicle movements per hour, the plans say.
"This vehicle movement is minimal and is unlikely to have any adverse impacts on Banyan Street and the neighbourhood," it says.
There would be eight on-site parks to the rear of the property, and it is located next door to a chiropractor business.
The new clinic would be open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm and occasionally on Saturday to treat urgent cases.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
