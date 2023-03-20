The Standard
Nirranda export Brody Couch drafted by San Fransisco Unicorns ahead of Major League Cricket season

By Matt Hughes
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Brody Couch, second from the right, will play for the San Francisco Unicorns in the first Major League Cricket season. Picture by Getty Images

Nirranda export Brody Couch will ply his trade for the San Francisco Unicorns in America's inaugural Major League Cricket season, with some familiar faces set to join him at the professional Twenty20 franchise.

