Merrivale vice captain Blair McCutcheon moving to Darwin and won't play for the Tigers in 2023

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 4:57pm
Merrivale Tigers 2022 vice captain Blair McCutcheon is moving to Darwin.

It's a bit disappointing that I can't keep playing there to be honest but you've got to go live your life all the same.

- Blair McCutcheon

Merrivale will be without one of the competition's best midfielders this season, as it strives to again contend for its first Warrnambool and District premiership since 2014.

