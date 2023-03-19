It's a bit disappointing that I can't keep playing there to be honest but you've got to go live your life all the same.- Blair McCutcheon
Merrivale will be without one of the competition's best midfielders this season, as it strives to again contend for its first Warrnambool and District premiership since 2014.
Reigning J.A Esam Medallist Blair McCutcheon, who was vice captain of the Tigers last year, won't play for the side in 2023 as he is moving to Darwin in the coming weeks.
The 26-year-old said the move was for lifestyle reasons, adding that he planned to stay for 12 to 18 months.
"I'm just heading to Darwin, just to live really. I'm not really going for footy, I'm just going to live," he said.
"I just thought its different to any other state in Australia. It's a whole other world up there, I just wanted to see that culture.
"I've never really been up there, it's uncharted territory for me. I wanted to see what it's all about."
The electrician, who played in three Hampden league flags with Koroit, said he would miss pulling on the Tigers jumper this season.
He joined the Tigers ahead of the 2019 campaign.
"I've really enjoyed it, loved every bit of it," he said of playing for Merrivale.
"It's a bit disappointing that I can't keep playing there to be honest but you've got to go live your life all the same.
"You can't be in two places at once. I've loved every second of it and they're going to be going pretty well this year I reckon. See how they go."
McCutcheon said he planned to play for Waratah in the Northern Territory Football League next season.
Waratah was crowned premiers of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, with McCutcheon's close friend and former Koroit premiership player Jack O'Sullivan featuring in the win.
