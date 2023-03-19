The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Lindsey Smith says he should have raced Queen Air in Alister Clark Stakes instead of fillies and mares race

By Tim Auld
Updated March 19 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lindsey Smith said he should have raced Queen Air in the Alister Clark Stakes.

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was left wondering "what if" after his promising filly Queen Air scored an impressive victory with Dean Yendall in the saddle in a $200,000 fillies and mares race, over 2040 metres at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.