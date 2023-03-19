TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith was left wondering "what if" after his promising filly Queen Air scored an impressive victory with Dean Yendall in the saddle in a $200,000 fillies and mares race, over 2040 metres at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Smith said in hindsight he should have ran Queen Air in the $750,000 Group Two Alister Clark Stakes (2040m) on Saturday instead of the fillies and mares race over the same distance.
"I think I might have pulled the wrong reign with Queen Air," Smith told The Standard.
"I could have run her in the Alister Clark Stakes but I decided to go to the fillies and mares race.
"I should have shown a bit more courage and run her in the Alister Clark Stakes.
"Queen Air ran a second-and-a-half quicker time in winning then the winner of the Alister Clark.
"If times tell you anything she could have won the Alister Clark."
Queen Air is now set for the $500,000 group one Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 29 which Smith said would "suit" the filly.
"I think she's a top class filly," Smith said.
"I don't think tracks likes the Valley suit her style of racing.
"Queen Air will be better suited to bigger roomy tracks like Morphettville or Flemington.
"We don't want to rush her.
"The Australasian Oaks looks the ideal race for her.
"We'll find another suitable race for her to get ready for the Australasian Oaks.
"We haven't over-raced her we've just taken her along quietly.
"We'll look at running Queen Air in some black-type feature races over the Melbourne Spring Carnival."
Saturday's victory saw Queen Air take her prize-money to over $260,000 from seven starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.