Bookaar coach Tim Fitzgerald was elated after his side saluted against Cobden in Camperdown on Saturday to claim a drought-breaking South West division one premiership.
The Pelicans first-innings total of 176 in the decider proved a bridge too far for the Knights, who limped to 116 all-out, handing Bookaar its first flag in 20 years.
That last premiership came in 2002-03 and coincidentally was also the result of a grand-final win against the Knights.
Fitzgerald featured in that match and has been chasing the feeling ever since.
"That's a great feeling," he said of the victory.
"You play cricket for a long time and an opportunity comes like this and we took it, it's unreal.
"20 years ago was my last (flag) for Bookaar against Cobden but I went to WA and played in a couple there but Bookaar's home and it just feels that much better to win one at your home town, your home club."
The Pelicans looked to be in a spot of bother at 6-101 before experienced campaigner Simon Baker and Charlie Lucas combined for a 41-run stand.
Lucas was removed after a nice cameo of 18 while Baker, who captained the side's 2002-03 triumph, struck a match-winning 69 that ultimately proved the difference.
Number nine Hamish Sinnott stuck around with Baker, contributing a valuable 19 not out.
Louis Darcy (3-20) and Fitzgerald (3-36) were the star bowlers for the Pelicans, with the coach snaring the prized scalp of SW cricketer of the year Angus Uwland (36) who played a lone hand for the Knights.
Fitzgerald praised his entire side for an "unreal" effort but gave special mention to Baker for his heroics.
"It was hard the game swung a bit. We started off well and then they came back at us and then our mid-tail got going and then Simon just batted unreal through the whole innings," he said.
"Age doesn't worry him he's seeing the ball as good as ever and he's just so reliable up there and we're so lucky to have him."
The division one title caps a phenomenal year for the Pelicans, who also clinched the under 16 and women's titles.
Fitzgerald foresees a bright future for his side thanks to the wealth of young talent at the club.
"We lost probably the best cricketer in the comp in Fraser Lucas last year but we gained a couple and our young kids just keep getting better every year," he said.
"They're not young kids, they're young men now at 19,20, 21 so they're coming along very well and our future's great because we've got that.
"We're a very successful club this year and it's just a good vibe around the joint.
"We've got the foundations there too keep going I think."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.