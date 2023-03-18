The Standard
Bookaar defeats Cobden to claim first South West cricket title in two decades

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated March 18 2023 - 8:48pm, first published 8:30pm
Bookaar players are all smiles after winning the grand final against Cobden. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Bookaar coach Tim Fitzgerald was elated after his side saluted against Cobden in Camperdown on Saturday to claim a drought-breaking South West division one premiership.

