Seahawks import Jamal Pollydore shines on debut, as side falls just short against Shepparton

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated March 19 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:30pm
Our effort and intent in that second half was what got us back into it.

- Alex Gynes
Jamal Pollydore scored 33 points on debut for the Seahawks. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool Seahawks playing-coach Alex Gynes says there are "a lot of positives" to take from his side's narrow Big V opening-round loss to the Shepparton Gators on Saturday.

