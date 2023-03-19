Our effort and intent in that second half was what got us back into it.- Alex Gynes
Warrnambool Seahawks playing-coach Alex Gynes says there are "a lot of positives" to take from his side's narrow Big V opening-round loss to the Shepparton Gators on Saturday.
Playing at The ARC, the Seahawks were defeated 81-86 against last season's men's division one runner-up but showed tremendous spirit to stay in the game after trailing significantly in the third quarter.
US import Jamal Pollydore led the way for the hosts, dropping 33 points on debut, to go with six assists.
"Our fight and our grit in the second half was fantastic," Gynes said.
"We quite easily could have gone the other way, I think we got down by 17, our effort and intent in that second half was what got us back into it."
Gynes was in awe of Pollydore's debut, less than a week after the star recruit arrived in the country.
"He's a class act, I think he's going to be one of the top players in our league," he said.
"He goes about things the right way, he prepares well, is selfless.
"He knows what he brings to our team and he's just a pure class act."
The Seahawks mentor said his side would take confidence from its efforts against one of the competition's premier outfits.
The Gators are the highest-ranked division one team from last year after Bellarine earned promotion by winning the championship.
"I pigeon-holed them as a top team, so for us to keep fighting and not give up in that second-half after getting down by that margin, was very pleasing," Gynes said.
"Even though we still feel like we've let one slip but there's a lot of positives to take out of it."
The game also marked a major step in Gynes' recovery from a serious Achilles injury suffered in April last year.
The Seahawks coach played his first game since then, contributing nine points.
"It was probably a mental hurdle to get over," he said.
"When I did it last year I wasn't sure if that was me done, so to be able to get back on the floor, even though I'm nowhere near where I want to be (was great).
"I've got a lot of progress to make to get my fitness back, especially get that calf strength going. It was nice to be out there personally."
Earlier on Saturday, the Warrnambool Mermaids began their division one women's title defence with an overtime loss to the Bellarine Storm.
The new-look, youth-laden Mermaids outfit were downed 77-66 after scores were level at 65-apiece after four quarters.
Recruit Dakota Crichton top-scored for the Mermaids with 18 points while Matilda Sewell and Paiyton Noonan chipped in with 12-apiece.
