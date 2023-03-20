Rooke steps up for players affected by concussion-related injuries

On a daily basis Casterton export Max Rooke faces the consequences of suffering multiple concussions while playing for Geelong.
The dual premiership player was concussed between 20 and 30 times during his playing career and training and was knocked unconscious through head strikes on at least two occasions.
Rooke became the lead plaintiff for a class action against the Australian Football League after hearing about it on the radio.
Margalit Injury Lawyers managing principal Michel Margalit commended his commitment to helping other players suffering the long-term consequences of concussions.
"Max has suffered terrible injuries as a result of his concussions," Ms Margalit said.
"He has life-altering injuries but he is in a position where he is able to help others.
"He wants to take care of his fellow peers and players and ensure people who are worse off than him receive help."
The law firm has been contacted by about 80 former players interested in finding out more about the class action.
Ms Margalit said the worst-affected players could receive up to $2 million for pain and suffering, economic loss and medical expenses.
"It's not impossible or far-fetched to think it could reach the heights of the NRL claim, which is $1 billion," she said.
Ms Margalit said it was hoped former players would be compensated to help cover their everyday medical costs and the cost of other procedures to help them assess the extent of their concussion-related injuries.
"Many people struggle to work - therefore the compensation would assist in meeting the needs of their everyday lives," Ms Margalit said.
"What we also want to ensure is that people have money to pay for their medication and scans to investigate how serious their damage is."
Ms Margalit said the class action also sought changes to rules, policies, procedures and protocols to mitigate and reduce the incidence of concussion.
"In addition to that, we want a better no-fault compensation scheme," she said.
Ms Margalit said the existing hardship funds available were inadequate.
"We want legislative changes to workers' compensation for AFL players," she said.
The action, lodged by Margalit Injury Lawyers in the Supreme Court of Victoria, is on behalf of all professional AFL players who sustained concussion-related injuries through head strikes while playing or training between 1985 and March 14 this year.
Ms Margalit encouraged other former players experiencing long-term effects from concussions to come forward.
She said there was a groundswell of community support for people affected by long-term impacts of concussion-related injuries.
Ms Margalit said players could remain anonymous if they wished.
"You'll have an independent advocate in our firm," she said.
"Our sole focus is to assist players who have suffered injuries as a result of concussion."
The writ notes the case has scope to include the representatives of any dead former players who met the criteria.
"The injuries suffered by this group of former AFL players, as a direct result of the concussions sustained while playing Aussie Rules, has had a devastating impact on their lives and the lives of their loved ones,'' Ms Margalit said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
