Strong bidding for a home in Dennington emphasised increasing demand for the growing suburb while an entry-level property in Warrnambool also attracted plenty of interest.
A crowd of about 30 braved chilly winds to attend the auction of 23 Armytage Avenue, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Dennington on Saturday.
After a cold start, Ray White auctioneer Jason Thwaites kicked off a ferocious bidding war between two prospective buyers after opening with a vendor bid of $520,000.
That was quickly followed by a crowd bid of $540,000 before rising in increments of $10,000 to $5000 and eventually just $500.
The property eventually sold for $633,500, $33,500 more than the top end of the expected price range.
Meanwhile in Warrnambool, about 35 people attended the auction of 5 Ekard Avenue.
Bids for the three-bedroom home opened at $380,000 and finished with the property selling under the hammer for $450,000, the top end of the expected price range.
Finally, 28 Fenton Street, Camperdown sold for $386,000 to a local buyer.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
