The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool mare Sirileo Miss into contention for the $1 million group one Queen Of The Turf Stakes after impressive win

By Tim Auld
Updated March 26 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde-trained Sirileo Miss raced into contention for the $1 million group one Queen Of The Turf Stakes at Randwick. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

WARRNAMBOOL mare Sirileo Miss raced into contention for the $1 million group one Queen Of The Turf Stakes at Randwick on April 8, after scoring an impressive victory in the $300,000 group two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.