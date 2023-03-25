WARRNAMBOOL mare Sirileo Miss raced into contention for the $1 million group one Queen Of The Turf Stakes at Randwick on April 8, after scoring an impressive victory in the $300,000 group two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
Sirileo Miss ridden by top jockey Ben Melham defeated Revolutionary Miss by more then five lengths to take out the Sunline Stakes. The ease of the victory surprised her trainer Symon Wilde.
"I was quietly confident Sirileo Miss would run well but I never dreamed she would win a group two race by more then five lengths," Wilde told The Standard.
"It was a great win. I suppose we've got to lift the bar with her again. Sirileo Miss deserves a crack at the Queen Of The Turf after her Sunline win. I'll have to speak to the owners about putting in a late entry. We'll monitor how she pulls up but the Queen Of The Turf looks the obvious next step for Sirileo Miss.
"Her value as a broodmare has increased dramatically after that group two win. She had two wins in group three races previously but to have a group two win is a major boost to her breeding stocks once her career is over and if she could snare a group one win it would be incredible."
Wilde took time out to acknowledge the winning ride by Melham following the Sunline.
"Ben seems to have a great understanding of her," Wilde said. "Sirileo Miss can be a difficult horse to ride but Ben is a wake up to her quirks. I don't have to give him instructions before the race as to how to ride her. He's just a top class jockey."
Sirileo Miss, a $60,000 purchase at the 2019 Inglis Premier Yearling Sales has earnt more then $960,000 in stakemoney for her connections from her 24 starts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.