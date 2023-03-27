The Standard
Moyne Shire Council to decide on future Port Fairy's Belfast Aquatics

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:15pm
The Belfast Aquatics leisure centre in Port Fairy has faced financial difficulties for more than a decade, with Moyne Shire Council due to make a decision on its future in April.

Moyne Shire Council is close to a decision on what to do with Port Fairy's beleaguered Belfast Aquatics leisure centre, as the facility's insurance policy approaches renewal.

