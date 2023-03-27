There are calls for urgent action to rectify the region's childcare drought with centres still struggling to get enough staff.
Story House Early Learning chief operating officer Craig lchin said Koala Childcare and Early Learning Centre was still facing very high demand
"We have recruited further educators, but our service cannot maximise complete occupancy without further recruitment," Mr Ichin said.
"Our team are doing a great job in meeting the needs of the children and educators and our parents have been absolutely wonderful in their understanding of our capacity challenges.
"We feel really supported by the community but would love to find even more educators."
The region's childcare crisis which has been ongoing for at least two years shows no sign of easing, with hundreds of children on waiting lists and families forced to wait 18 months for a place.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said the region was in the midst of a severe childcare shortage, with many families struggling to find suitable care for their children.
The shortage of childcare places is placing enormous pressure on families and was impacting the region's economic growth and productivity, she said.
"South West Coast is your oyster, except if you have small children and need childcare" Ms Britnell said.
"The lack of childcare places in South West Coast is causing immense stress for local families and businesses.
"The Andrews Labor Government must take urgent action to address this issue and provide more support for families in this region."
She said the region's dire childcare situation was highlighted in the 2022 Victoria University publication Deserts and Oases: How accessible is childcare in Australia.
The study found people living in rural and regional areas were more likely to be living in a place it classified as a "childcare desert" where there was too few places to meet demand.
The regions with lower access to childcare also had lower levels of workforce participation for women who had a child aged under five years, the study found.
"The South West Coast community deserve access to affordable and high-quality childcare services," Ms Britnell said.
She said it was time for the government to recognise the urgency of this issue and do something. "One childcare centre promised for Portland at sometime in the future isn't enough, we need action now," Ms Britnell said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.