The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

'We just want this to stop': Chief's impassioned plea as death toll soars

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae. Picture by Anthony Brady

The region's road chief has made another impassioned plea to drivers as the road toll mounts ahead of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.