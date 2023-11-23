'We just want this to stop': Chief's impassioned plea as death toll soars

The region's road chief has made another impassioned plea to drivers as the road toll mounts ahead of summer.
The south-west is grieving the lives of 17 people lost on its roads so far this year.
It's the highest toll seen across western region division two since 2014.
Warrnambool highway patrol commander Sergeant Lisa McRae addressed media at the city's police station on November 23, 2023, stating the numbers were "absolutely tragic".
"We've seen absolute carnage on our roads," she said.
"Currently we are at 17 (road deaths). We just want this to stop, please, everyone be safe."
It came after a 20-year-old British driver died from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle collision with a tree at Winnap, about 50 kilometres north-west of Portland on November 19.
Sergeant McRae said the impact was horrific not only to first responders but loved ones and the wider community.
"It is just heart breaking," she said.
Police intelligence shows the majority of the region's fatalities were caused by minor forms of non-compliance, rather than extreme driving behaviour.
Some of the contributing factors included people not wearing seatbelts, travelling at high or inappropriate speeds or failing to stop at red lights or give way at intersections.
Sergeant McRae said simple mistakes behind the wheel were leading to catastrophic consequences.
"We've got to be relentless about doing everything we can to save lives," she told The Standard.
Police have also observed changes to the way people travel with more passengers travelling in one car.
Sergeant McRae urged the community to take responsibility behind the wheel and get back to basics.
"You've got to get off your phones, you have to pay attention, lower your speed, stick to the speed signs," she said.
"If you see a blind corner or something coming up, please slow down and drive to the conditions. We just won't want any more serious injuries or deaths on our roads.
"People need to be aware. Stop being unsafe. Please be safe."
Sergeant McRae said even being a "little fraction" over the speed limit could end up in a "massive tragic result".
"A small collision could turn into an absolutely catastrophic one," she said.
Recent tragedies across the region included a 75-year-old Noble Park woman killed in a collision with a truck north of Portland and a 65-year-old Scotts Creek driver who lost his life at Simpson in October.
Earlier this year the Hamilton community was rocked with a single-car crash that killed four young people.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14
