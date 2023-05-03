The Standard
Breaking

Woman, 38, from Portland died in a collision with B-double near Port Fairy

By Jessica Greenan and Andrew Thomson
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 8:20am
Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Port Fairy

UPDATE, Thursday 11am: Victoria Police have re-opened a section of the Princes Highway after a fatal crash west of Port Fairy.

