The Victorian state government has confirmed $140 million of Princes Highway upgrades announced in 2020 are proceeding as planned.
The confirmation contrasts with statements to The Standard in February 2023 that there were no major projects planned for the highway in the near future.
A government spokesperson confirmed the extensive list of completed, ongoing and planned projects listed on the Regional Roads Victoria website was correct. Recently completed works include bridge strengthening in Dennington, Port Fairy and Tyrendarra, and pavement works in Camperdown and Terang.
The spokesman said work had started on new overtaking lanes for Yambuk, westbound, and strengthening of the bridge across the Moyne River in Rosebrook.
"The Victorian and Australian governments are working together to deliver these important upgrades and ensure that this vital transport route is safe and reliable for local communities, visitors and the freight industry for years to come," the spokesman said.
The $140 million is for the entire Victorian stretch of the Princes Highway, not just the western section. The government didn't say how much was being spent on the section between Colac and the South Australian border, but emphasised the $140 million was only the "first tranche" of works with more in the pipeline.
The spokesman also confirmed the $11 million in upgrades mentioned by Roads Minister Melissa Horne in response to questions from Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
"We're continuing to improve roads right across south west Victoria to make sure tourists, locals and freight get where they need to go - this includes $11 million to resurface and rebuild sections of the Princes Highway between Panmure and the South Australian border," the spokesman said.
The $11 million was sourced from maintenance and flood funding and was not part of the $140 million Princes Highway corridor funds.
The spokesman said design work was also underway on a $12.5 million roundabout at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Timboon-Colac Road. The state government contributed $2.5 million from the 2021-22 budget to the project with the Commonwealth providing the balance.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.