State government says $140m Princes Highway works going ahead

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated May 2 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:00pm
The state government has confirmed no Princes Highway works have been scrapped, with $140 million of projects proceeding as planned.
The state government has confirmed no Princes Highway works have been scrapped, with $140 million of projects proceeding as planned.

The Victorian state government has confirmed $140 million of Princes Highway upgrades announced in 2020 are proceeding as planned.

