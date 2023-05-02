Underrated jockey Aaron Kuru gifted Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde a third Brierly Steeplechase (3450m) with a brilliant tactical ride on Britannicus.
Kuru, who is a stable jockey for Wilde, cannoned off leader Flying Agent (Lee Horner, $2.80 favourite) rounding the second of the Tozer Road double, stealing a two-length break.
The jockey then set sail for home about 800 metres out, setting up a winning break on the $5.50 elect before hanging on grimly for a 1.75 length win, ahead of Flying Agent, with Steve Pateman's Valac ($5.40) another 1.5 lengths away third.
Britannicus finished an unlucky runner-up to stablemate Vanguard in a head-bobbing finish in last year's Brierly Steeplechase.
It was a third Brierly for Wilde following Vanguard's success and Gold Medals in 2018.
Wilde said it was an outstanding ride.
"He (Kuru) probably just stole the race. He took the initiative and that was the difference in the end," he said.
"Last year he (Britannicus) was terribly unlucky. He ran out and mucked up the corner. We set him for this race straight after.
"He's a dead set Brierly horse. Just getting him to relax a bit better and funnily enough Will Gordon rode him in a trial here and settled him beautifully.
"But Will was already committed and Aaron does a lot of trialing for me.
"That was a good, brave ride. There wasn't a lot of room on the corner. I think that won him the race.
"All credit to Aaron and all credit to the horse. I get so much enjoyment out of jumps racing. I just love it and I thought it was a great spectacle. Marvellous.
"That was a massive thrill.
"I've grown up watching these races and all the great horses over the years. To actually be competing in it, it really is great fun. I pinch myself."
Britannicus has now had 58 starts for 11 wins and 13 placings, collecting almost $500,000 in prizemoney on the back of an Australian Steeplechase success last year.
Kuru said it was a privilege to be at Warrnambool and add his name to the iconic Brierly Steeplechase honour board.
"I think it's bittersweet for the stable, to finish second last year and to go one better this year," he said.
Kuru admitted it was a split second decision to cut the corner.
"I was probably a bit too brave there," he said.
"Lee was taking me off my line, it's not where I wanted to be
"I knew I would have the horse if I switched back to muster up a bit of speed to get down there. But Lee's horse came up with second and out-jumped me.
"Luckily I was on a horse with his experience to get me out of that.
"From then on home it was a matter of maintaining the gallop to the line and digging in for a good fight ... he was terrific."
Heading down the home straight in front, Kuru admitted to some nerves as rivals stormed home.
"He was shortening up really quickly and that's a very strong Brierly field," he said.
"I thought there's a lot better numbers and gallopers than him and I thought they were going to get over the top of me late.
"We just threw the kitchen sink at it."
Kuru thanked Wilde and his team for their work with Britannicus.
"He had a different prep this year. He had no jump races coming into it," he said.
"That was probably the question, was he fit enough? And he's just done a great job."
Jockey Tom Ryan and his mount St Arnicca fell after the second last. St Arnicca was humanly euthanased, while Ryan was cleared of any injury.
