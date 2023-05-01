The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tables booking out at hospitality venues in Warrnambool during May Racing Carnival

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 1 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Takings at the Cally Hotel Warrnambool increase four-fold during the May Racing Carnival. Kermond's Hamburgers is also busy with returning customers each year.
Takings at the Cally Hotel Warrnambool increase four-fold during the May Racing Carnival. Kermond's Hamburgers is also busy with returning customers each year.

Takings at Warrnambool's Cally Hotel are expected to increase four-fold during the May Racing Carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.