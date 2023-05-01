Takings at Warrnambool's Cally Hotel are expected to increase four-fold during the May Racing Carnival.
Owner Lucas Reid said he anticipated it would be the venue's "biggest thus far".
"For the Tuesday to Thursday, we would take at least four times what we would take on an average week," he said.
Mr Reid said it catered for increased patron numbers by expanding the venue's marquee and providing additional seating. He said the full menu was offered to ensure the business provided meals, not just beverages.
"Then we have a snack menu on offer throughout the whole building," he said.
Mr Reid said tables for the full menu booked out a week ago. "We're a hotel so a lot of people leave it to the last minute," he said.
"We can have greater capacity too."
Another hospitality business catering to racegoers in Warrnambool is Kermond's Hamburgers.
Co-owner Brett Healey said with its new store in Port Fairy opening in March, it was the first time it could cover punters in both areas.
"We can cater for the punters in Port Fairy as well to open for tea so when they get back they have somewhere to eat, so that's something new," Mr Healey said.
He said the week of the carnival was the busiest time of the year for its city store.
"The May Racing Carnival has always been one of the favourite events for Kermond's Warrnambool - it's been a long-standing tradition for Kermond's and the race club," Mr Healey said.
"We used to shut after a half-day on the Thursday but due to demand for us over the last 10 years, and with the greyhound racing, we open (fully for) the three days."
Mr Healey said the same punters returned to the store each year, sitting in the same seat.
He said the number of burgers made on the Friday after the races was double what they made in a regular week.
"We usually serve up between 600 and 700 burgers during the lunch trade on the Friday," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
