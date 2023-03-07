Kermond's in Port Fairy is expected to open in time for the folk festival this weekend.
Co-owner Tim Tanner said there was a lot of excitement ahead of the opening of the new store on Bank Street.
"There is quite a sense of ownership amongst Kermond's customers, in fact I have been getting a number of customers in Geelong coming in to tell me that Kermond's is opening in Port Fairy," Mr Tanner said.
"There has also been some speculation about where and when we will arrive in Port Fairy so it is good to finally let everyone know."
Mr Tanner and co-owner Brett Healey had been searching for a suitable location in the seaside town for some time.
"We have been interested in Port Fairy for some time now, with the aim of taking some of the heat from the Warrnambool store," Mr Tanner said.
"We are opening in Bank Street in the premises where Fen Restaurant used to be - Ryan and Kirsten Sessions have been very helpful with the transition."
Mr Tanner said the business owners were in the process of recruiting staff.
"We have had a very good response from prospective staff and would hope that this is down to our reputation with Warrnambool," he said.
The grand opening comes after it was revealed that Kermond's won the best reader's choice hamburger in the Australian Good Food Guide for the second consecutive year. "It is always great to receive recognition," Mr Tanner said.
He was tight-lipped when asked about the secret to the success of Kermond's hamburgers.
"We could never reveal the secrets," he laughed.
"However, we always like to point to the tradition associated with Kermond's and how the Kermond's got things right from the outset.
"Specifically, fresh ingredients, burgers cooked in front of customers, a clean store, staff presentation, even burgers in a paper bag to minimise environmental impact all contribute to our success."
The Port Fairy store is the third for the Kermond's brand.
The flagship store in Warrnambool is joined by a store in Geelong, which opened four years ago.
Mr Tanner said the owners would consider opening more stores in the future.
"Once we get this one open - sure," he said.
"We get requests regularly to open around Australia."
The business had previously considered opening a store at The Wharf in Port Fairy.
Excited Port Fairy residents have flooded the Kermond's Facebook page with comments welcoming the new store.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
