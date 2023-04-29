A spacious and modern family home in a "population location" in the city has sold at auction to a south-west family.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said two south-west families bid for the home at 9 Moreton Street, which sold at auction on Saturday, April 29 for $770,000.
"There was about 50 to 60 people there which is a pretty big turnout," Mr Torpy said.
He said bidding opened in the $600,000 plus range, going up in increments of $20,000, $10,000 and $5000 to the sale price.
"It was a really strong result. It's a nice family area. It was a family selling to another family."
The home offered plenty of natural light, several living spaces and guest bedrooms.
The open plan design included dining, living and kitchen with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry.
Prior to auction, the home had an expected sale price of between $749,000 to $820,000.
Another home, a "charming" stone cottage right in the heart of the city at 502 Raglan Parade, was also set to be auctioned off on the day but was sold earlier in the week.
The central home a stones throw away from the Liebig Street shopping strip featured high ceilings, original polished floorboards and other "charming" features.
Mr Torpy said across the month Ray White Warrnambool had 11 auctions, with eight of the homes selling. "Which is good," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
