The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

9 Moreton Street and 502 Raglan Parade in Warrnambool auctioned off

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated April 29 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This property at 502 Raglan Parade was set to go up for auction on Saturday, but sold earlier in the week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
This property at 502 Raglan Parade was set to go up for auction on Saturday, but sold earlier in the week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A spacious and modern family home in a "population location" in the city has sold at auction to a south-west family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.