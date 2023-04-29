More than a year ago, the Consul General of the United States of America was driving along the Great Ocean Road when she spotted a Koroit Irish Festival sign.
The Melbourne-based Kathleen Lively took it as a sign to attend the festival in 2023.
"I came back to the consulate and I said 'they've got an Irish festival, have you ever been?' They said no and I said 'we're going to go next year'," she told The Standard.
Ms Lively said Koroit was a tight-knit but welcoming community.
"They're so happy to have guests and talk to people from near and far," she said.
The festival held a book club session on Thursday before its opening night on Friday, with festivities including Irish sports and music and competitions across the rest of the weekend.
It has become a gathering not just for people from the south-west and interstate, but Irish expats.
Lorraine Monaghan, who lives in Adelaide, attended with a group of disability carers, and her sister, Sinead, who travelled from Dublin.
"When I was over here last year at the festival I got so emotional in the pub one night I had to leave," Lorraine said.
"I was crying because the songs reminded me of home."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
