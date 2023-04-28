The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former treasurer admits defrauding Heywood Men's Shed

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated April 28 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former treasurer defrauds volunteer organisation
Former treasurer defrauds volunteer organisation

A former treasurer at a south-west Men's Shed defrauded the volunteer organisation in a "calculated" breach of trust that lasted about five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.