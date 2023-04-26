A vintage board game now has a permanent place at a Warrnambool playground.
Jimmi Buscombe's Snakes & Ladders is part of West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House and Warrnambool City Council's Home is Where the Art is project.
It's a classic example of Mr Buscombe's well-known 'trick of the eye' 3D street art and will feature a method to overcome those who forget to bring a dice to play the game.
"There will be a system in place where you spin around and wherever you point is where you roll," Mr Buscombe told The Standard.
"A concrete slab will become a viewing point and there'll be a camera showing where to get a photo."
Mr Buscombe said former council worker Jamiee Miller came up with the concept idea.
The artwork coincides with the renewal of the Pecten Avenue playground.
"It's amazing how many kids are using the park which apparently before it was redone was a quiet little space," Mr Buscome said. "Now there's kids everywhere."
Mr Buscombe said a highlight was interacting with children as the project progressed.
"That's the thing I love about public art, when people, especially young ones, ask what you're doing," he said.
"Getting them to come around and put their hand over one eye to really see the 3D effect, has been really lovely. Their reactions have been great, it's like 'oh my god!'.
"The whole point of this project was to connect to community and provide something that had ongoing interaction where they can actually play on it."
Conucil mayor Debbie Arnott said the project was special becuause it was led by the local community.
"Last year the West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House worked with local residents and school children to see what projects they thought could make their neighbourhood an even friendlier place and they came up with three wonderful ideas," she said.
"They spent hours knitting and crocheting together before yarn bombing trees in Laverock Road, they decorated old shoes and repurposed them as pot plants, and the snakes and ladders game created by Jimmi Buscombe is the third aspect."
Cr Arnott said with the playground renewal scheduled for Pecten Avenue in March, it made "perfect sense" to line up with the Home is Where the Art is project.
"We know how important strong neighbourhood connections can be in creating happy and healthy communities, and public art projects like this, especially where the locals themselves are involved in the whole process, are just so terrific to see," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.