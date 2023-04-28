A netballer who was "a late bloomer" to top-grade ranks is preparing to celebrate 200 Hampden league games.
Warrnambool midcourter Sarah Cowling will notch the milestone against Camperdown at Leura Oval on Saturday.
The mother-of-two, now 31, said she took lessons from her debut season which came during the Blues' golden era under then coach Lorraine English.
"I was 20. I was a bit of a late bloomer. I didn't get too much of a run and I actually asked if I could go back to div one because I was being a bench-warmer and preferred to play," she laughed.
"It was back when they had Jacqui Bowman, Emma Cook and Laura Peake, who is our coach at the moment.
"When they all cleared out, I've played pretty much every game since then."
Cowling has been a staple in the Blues' midcourt for the best part of a decade, stepping away to have children Matilda, almost two, and Cooper, six months.
She started as a wing defence but expanded her role when older sister Emma Cust took over the coaching role.
"I started in wing defence. She then put me into centre and told me to get fit," Cowling laughed.
"It is a bit of attacking and defending. I can play wing attack but I just feel awkward there because it's all attacking."
Cowling's main objection on the netball court is to have a laugh.
"I don't take it very seriously. Netball is not my life but I just like playing it and having fun," she said.
"A win is great but to be out there running around with all the girls is just enjoyable."
But an elusive premiership would be the icing on top.
"The first year I played we lost the grand final to Koroit," she said.
Family connections keep her coming back each season and she was proud of playing all of her netball - she started at 13 and under level - at the one club. Her husband Sam is a key cog in the Blues' senior football side.
The two met at school and have entrenched themselves at the club.
"He was over at (South) Rovers at the time and then came over to Warrnambool," she said.
"The 200 games was a personal goal to reach at the club and I had to race Sam. Sam is on about 190 I think so we had a competition as to who would get there first."
Cowling has loved making connections with players at both the Blues and opposition clubs. She is affectionately known by her family nickname Dood - origin unknown - around Hampden league circles.
"I pretty much don't get called Sarah at the footy club which is weird when new people come along, they're like 'who the heck is Dood?'," Cowling said.
"Even other teams when we go to shake hands will be like 'good game Dood'."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
