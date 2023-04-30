Foxes are believed to be responsible for the deaths of about 100 shearwaters at Port Fairy.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said about 80 of the birds were found deceased on Ocean Drive, while another 20 were discovered on Griffiths Island.
"We believe foxes were responsible for the deaths," the spokesman said.
He said the deaths were believed to have occurred on Friday night. On Saturday night professional contractors shot and killed seven foxes in a scheduled shoot. A second fox shoot was scheduled for Sunday night.
Authorities investigated the deaths of about 50 shearwaters in late May last year.
A Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action spokeswoman said at the time a baiting program was under way and further control measures were being investigated. "As was done last year, lights will be turned off in the rotunda at the causeway entrance during April to early May in an effort to reduce the impacts of artificial light on the birds," she said.
