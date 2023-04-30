Police detectives will make follow up enquiries after a fire in a bin at Koroit's St Patrick's Primary School about midnight Sunday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the fire was reported to emergency services by a witness.
He said the witness tipped over the bin to put out the fire.
"There was a man seen in the area, who left after the witness kicked over the bin to put out the fire," he said.
"We'll be making follow up enquiries this morning. There have been a number of similar incidents reported to police and emergency services in the past week."
Last week police said there was a fire in the stairwell of a Warrnambool motel, a LandCruiser was torched in the St Joseph's Catholic Church car park off Lava Street and there was a suspicious tent fire at Viaduct Road.
Cheap train fares are believed to have prompted a number of homeless people to travel to Warrnambool.
Charities have been handing out tents and there have been reports of homeless people staying at the Warrnambool foreshore, Warrnambool Showgrounds and at the old fire station on Raglan Parade.
Wet and cold weather predicted for later in the week is expected to encourage some visitors to return to their usual places of abode.
The fire near Viaduct Road in foreshore scrub early last week left significant damage, which was being reported by police to the Warrnambool City Council to clean up.
Anyone with information about the fires is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
