Emergency services have been called to four Warrnambool fires involving homeless people during the past week

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 8:50am
A suspicious fire destroyed a tent and a homeless man's possessions early last week off Viaduct Rad at the Warrnambool foreshore.. There's been a number of suspicious fires in Warrnambool during the past week.
Police detectives will make follow up enquiries after a fire in a bin at Koroit's St Patrick's Primary School about midnight Sunday.

