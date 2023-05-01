WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Our reporters and photographers will be trackside for all three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - to provide race results as they happen and all the fashion as thousands from across Australia flock to the region for the annual event.
You can follow our blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.