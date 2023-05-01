Search for missing man suspended due to worsening conditions

UPDATED, Monday 4pm:
Emergency services are suspending the search of a man missing in the waters off Gellibrand Lower due to a large swell and worsening conditions.
Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said the man missing since Sunday afternoon was yet to be located at 4pm on Monday, May 1.
He said police commenced a land search from about 7.30am with the Victoria Police Air Wing searching from the sky from 8.30am.
"We've had a unit up all day as well as an ambulance helicopter that is being used as well," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
The search follows reports five people went missing in the water on Sunday near Otway National Park about 3pm.
Three people were located stranded on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen about 4.30pm, they were not injured.
A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on the rocks and the body was retrieved.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said police marine services and search and rescue were at the scene but the operation would soon be suspended due to worsening weather conditions and a "very large" swell.
"We anticipate it will only get larger and it's not safe for a search to take place against that coast line," he said.
"It is in a very remote location and a land search is not safe. It's all cliff face."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said the missing male was still outstanding but police remained optimistic.
"Unfortunately we're working with very difficult conditions but we are hopeful of finding this man," he said.
"His family have been present throughout the search."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it was understood the group was fishing for abalone at the remote location near Otway National Park.
"At this stage all we care about is finding this missing man," he said.
He said the air search would continue first thing Tuesday morning.
Earlier, Monday 8.53am:
Emergency services will continue searching for a missing man in the waters off Gellibrand Lower this morning.
The search follows reports five people went missing in the water on Sunday near Otway National Park about 3pm.
Three people were located stranded on a cliff face between Wreck Beach and Devils Kitchen about 4.30pm, they were not injured.
A 30-year-old Sunshine North man was located deceased on the rocks and the body was retrieved.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said the search for the other man would continue at first light this morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said on Monday morning that paramedics were called to a water incident in Gellibrand Lower about 3pm yesterday.
"Three people were winched from the beach and did not require emergency treatment or transport," she said.
Earlier, Sunday night: A man has died and another man is missing after going for a swim off the coast of the Otways.
Victoria Police are conducting a search for the missing man in waters off Gellibrand Lower.
"Emergency services were called to the area about 3pm after reports two people had been in the water and now could not be located," a Victoria Police spokesman said.
"Two men and a woman were found on the beach and confirmed that two people were still outstanding.
"They were then checked by ambulance officers.
"A deceased man was located on rocks and the body was retrieved."
The search continues for the other man.
