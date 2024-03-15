Summer finally lands - in autumn

Dear valued subscriber,
Well, it feels like summer has finally arrived, albeit in March.
The south-west sweltered through a hot and dusty long weekend, with thousands flocking to the region for music and sporting events. Punters at the Port Fairy Folk Festival roasted in the seaside town, and sportsmen and women slogged away at cricket, volleyball, tennis and surf life saving carnivals.
Pictured above is a photo by Eddie Guerrero of the wonderful Find Your Voice Choir.
It was a bumper weekend, which then led into a busy week of news.
Warrnambool council has been criticised for its late submission to the offshore wind zone but the city's chief says it had permission to do so.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council had met with department staff when they were in Warrnambool in early August and he, along with other council representatives, attended the public consultation meeting held at the Lighthouse Theatre.
Moyne Shire's mayor fears communities will be "shut out of the decision-making process" after changes were made to the way renewable energy projects are approved.
It comes after the Victorian government announced it would remove the ability for third parties to appeal planning decisions for renewable energy projects through the Victorian Administrative Appeals Tribunal from April 1.
A $100,000 donation will fund the creation of an exercise circuit at the $39.6 million redevelopment of Camperdown's Merindah Lodge aged care facility.
The cheque from The Midfield Group's Colin McKenna was handed to South West Healthcare on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Koroit will again cement its place as the Irish capital of Australia thanks to a busy St Patrick's Day in the town today.
Both Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel and Dukes Commercial Hotel have live music to celebrate the occasion, as has the nearby Kirkstall Hotel.
The Victorian government has refused to say how much of its $3.7 billion GST windfall will go to regional areas, while new spending since the 2023 budget has flowed to Melbourne at a ratio of 14 to one.
The Warrnambool rail network will be brought to a halt yet again with more V/Line strike action planned during the Easter long weekend.
The Rail, Tram & Bus Union has announced it will ramp up industrial action.
The success of the latest exhibition at the Warrnambool Art Galley has been hailed as a step in the right direction for bigger and better things for the city.
The Lisa Gorman and Mirka Mora exhibition, To breathe with the rhythm of the heart, will finish in the city today.
The temperature is again set to soar over the weekend, so stay cool.
