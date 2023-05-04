Construction on the $40 million redevelopment of a Camperdown aged-care facility is expected to begin mid-year.
The Merindah Lodge project has moved onto its final engagement stage with key stakeholders after the designs were completed and signed off. Staff, residents, families, fundraising groups and First Nations representatives will soon have their say on wayfinding and the facility's new name.
A builder is expected to be appointed to the dementia-friendly redevelopment at the end of June, with construction to follow soon after.
Merindah Lodge Aged Care services manager Leanne Lucas said community consultation was central to the redevelopment.
"Including the residents, family members and all staff in the decision-making processes has allowed our close-knit community to have personal association to the new space and has proven to be appreciated by the existing residents," she said.
Once complete, the project is expected to deliver a two-storey, 36-bed facility with cafe, gym and salon created on the site, overhauling the existing 46-year-old centre.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
