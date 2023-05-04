The Standard
Redevelopment of Camperdown's Merindah Lodge aged-care facility given mid-year construction target

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 2:00pm
An artist's impression of the planned Merindah Lodge aged-care facility in Camperdown.
An artist's impression of the planned Merindah Lodge aged-care facility in Camperdown.

Construction on the $40 million redevelopment of a Camperdown aged-care facility is expected to begin mid-year.

