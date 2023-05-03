Last-minute outfit changes were conducted as punters rugged up in their winter woollies on day two of the TAB May Racing Carnival.
While the second day always has a casual vibe, racegoers were even more relaxed, as traditional racewear was ditched for warm coats, scarves, gloves and waterproof jackets and boots.
More than 27 millimetres of rain fell in Warrnambool overnight Tuesday with wild winds also battering the city.
The racecourse was soggy but held up well in the conditions.
The wind, inconsistent sunshine and intermittent rain, didn't dampen the spirits of punters however with thousands flocking to the track.
Jed Morgan and his friends made the trek to Warrnambool from Hobart - finally making it to the 'Bool after years of planning.
"About five years ago we started a group chat called 'Warrnambool Punters'," Mr Morgan said.
"We mucked around for a little bit and didn't get there and Andrew, one of our mates, booked the accommodation in Port Fairy and said 'just transfer me the money boys'.
"So we booked flights and got our way over here. We are all the way from Hobart."
There was a slight hiccup at the Hobart airport on Monday morning with the flight cancelled, however a new one was promptly booked and the lads flew across Bass Strait to Melbourne.
"We weren't stressed because we knew how good it was going to be when we got down here," Mr Morgan told The Standard.
"We got a flight in the afternoon and then we got a hire car.
"We got down to Port Fairy about 9.30pm on Monday night."
He said the first day on Tuesday was great and he and the boys "loved it" despite their betting not going too well.
"We had a horrible day on the punt but we have come back again today to re-do," he said.
"It's much better these country meets than the town meets because you meet a lot of good local people."
