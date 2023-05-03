The Standard
Second stage of Warrnambool Line upgrade won't be part of federal government review

Jessica Howard
Aaron Smith
By Jessica Howard, and Aaron Smith
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:15pm
Train upgrades won't be scrapped as government announces project review
Train upgrades won't be scrapped as government announces project review

The second stage of the long-awaited Warrnambool train line upgrade is still going ahead despite fears the federal government would scrap it as part of a project review.

