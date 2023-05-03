Champion hurdler Saunter Boy joined the greats of jumping with back-to-back Galleywood Hurdles (3200m) at Warrnambool on Wednesday.
Joint trainer Ciaron Maher declared Saunter Boy a certainty carrying 71 kilograms and he proved correct, even though the 10-year-old grey gelding had to set a weight carrying record.
Jockey Steve Pateman allowed the odds-on favourite ($1.75) to stalk the leader, Symon Wilde's Fabalot ($14, Aaron Kuru), throughout much of the race before taking over heading to the last jump.
Pateman had a lap full of horse and Saunter Boy finished strongly to win by 2.5 lengths from Fabalot, with $8.5 chance, the Aaron Purcell-trained Instigator, another two lengths away third.
It's just the second time a horse has won back-to-back Galleywood Hurdles since the race started in 2000. Sylvan Heights was successful in 2002-03.
It was Saunter Boy's 15th jumps start for 11 wins and two placings, collecting more than $850,000 in prizemoney and career stakes of just over $1.2 million.
Maher said that Saunter Boy would make an outstanding steeplechaser, but he may not ever go over the big fences.
Pateman said Saunter Boy was a champion over the hurdles, being so fast and clever over the smaller obstacles, but he questioned going over bigger fences when there were set-weight races.
"He's a super horse," Maher said.
"He was always in control. I said to Steve when he was going out that 'if you're half thinking about it, just go for it because he's so ready to go this year'.
"It was super. A great job by the team. A lot of owners here and I was very confident.
"To come back and to win with the weights he does, he's very very good.
"A lot of work goes into these horses and he's obviously a stable favourite. They kept him busy in the off season just ticked him over.
"Big thanks to Australian Bloodstock. To send the horse down to see if he liked jumping, what a champion he's become. Kudos to them for giving us the opportunity."
Maher said it was also a fantastic win for his brother, Ballarat foreman Declan.
"Dec's partner Taylah, she straps him as well. Fantastic for them," he said after Taylah gave birth to the couple's first baby, a boy Caolan, earlier this week.
"Dec's had a 40th, a baby and Saunter's won the Galleywood. He'll be in for a good evening."
Pateman, who was fined $3000 for a whip infringement, said he was over the moon about Saunter Boy's effort.
"(You wonder) how could he be going as good as last year, but he's probably going better," he said.
"I'm so glad he's in these wonderful hands, it's a special win for Declan (Maher) who just had a little baby boy."
Pateman, who equaled the record for most wins in the Galleywood with four, said the race was run at a good clip despite the heavy 10 track rating.
"We went at a proper, good race tempo," he said.
"These races are good to ride in on a good horse.
"He came off a bit before the second last but Ciaron said he's fit and if you're thinking about it 'just go'.
"Into the second last, that was him home.
"I knew he was home then and just had to get over the last."
Pateman's wife Jessica, who grew up in Warrnambool, said it was a great relief to see her husband guide Saunter Boy to back-to-back Galleywood wins.
"There's a lot of pressure around this horse and a lot of expectation," she said. "But that was quite easy watching then, he jumped beautifully and Steven rode him a treat."
Jessica said it had been a great start to the carnival, with Pateman winning a maiden for Maher on day one, while Valac - who Pateman trains and rides - ran third in the Brierly Steeplechase.
"That was pretty stirring for us," she said of the Brierly. "We were really delighted with how he jumped and how he ran. He's very honest and Steve loves him."
Jessica said focus would now turn to Thursday's Grand Annual Steeplechase, where Pateman will ride Maher and David Eustace's short-priced favourite Stern Idol.
"It's never a fore-gone conclusion that race," she said. "We'll wait and see how that goes."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.