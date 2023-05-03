The Standard
Champion jumper Saunter Boy wins back-to-back Galleywood Hurdles

By Meg Saultry and Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:02pm
Jockey Steven Pateman with Saunter Boy after winning the Galleywood Hurdle on Wednesday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Champion hurdler Saunter Boy joined the greats of jumping with back-to-back Galleywood Hurdles (3200m) at Warrnambool on Wednesday.

