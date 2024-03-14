Irish pride set to come to the fore on St Patrick's Day in Koroit

Koroit will again cement its place as the Irish capital of Australia thanks to a busy St Patrick's Day in the town.
Both Mickey Bourke's Koroit Hotel and Dukes Commercial Hotel have live music to celebrate the occasion, as has the nearby Kirkstall Hotel.
At Mickey Bourke's, local performers The Flannelettes, Mick Morgan and Dylan O'Keeffe will be in action, with Geelong band Double Shot Maggie to feature in the evening.
On stage at Duke's will be Nigel Wearne, on the back of successful shows at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
He will be supported by local band McFuzz.
At Kirkstall, a traditional Irish music session will be held from 6pm.
Warrnambool's Seanchai Irish Pub will have traditional Irish music throughout the day, with Mitch & Jackson to play from 7pm.
St Patrick's Day is on Sunday, March 17.
