More rail strike chaos looms ahead of Easter long weekend

The Warrnambool rail network will be brought to a halt yet again with more V/Line strike action planned during the Easter long weekend.
The Rail, Tram & Bus Union has announced it will ramp up industrial action, marking nine days of strikes since December.
The strike action will include two nine-hour stoppages from 3am until midday on Friday, March 22 and Thursday, March 28 for all non-driving operations staff including conductors, train controllers, stations and customer service staff.
RTBU State Secretary Vik Sharma made the announcement at a recent Melbourne rally attended by hundreds of union members.
Mr Sharma said V/Line workers were seeking a "fair and reasonable enterprise agreement that reflects the conditions already accepted by other employers across the industry".
"The current offer on the table would leave regional workers worse off than their metropolitan counterparts," he said.
"Members are sick of decision makers dodging of responsibility. The RTBU is ready to negotiate intensively should V/Line and government commit to putting the real decision makers in the room."
Mr Sharma said the industrial action would regrettably impact regional commuters and cause significant disruptions to services.
"As such we encourage commuters to make alternative travel arrangements," he said.
"We won't accept a deal that treats regional workers and their communities like second class citizens."
It comes after significant passenger delays on the eve of the Labour Day weekend.
The network came to a 13-hour standstill on March 8 when eight out of 10 Warrnambool line trains were scheduled to run to and from Southern Cross ahead of Port Fairy Folk Festival, Victorian Junior Life Saving Championships and the annual Volleyball Seaside Tournament.
Trains did not run before 5pm and an extremely limited coach replacement service was in place with passengers urged to avoid travel.
The Standard recently revealed Warrnambool was by far the worst line in the state in terms of punctuality.
Its trains were on time on just 69 per cent of journeys across the year, and in August and September 2023 every second train was late.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said the strikes were just another challenge for passengers "who have endured so much".
V/Line Chief Executive Officer Matt Carrick said the union's decision to strike again was "incredibly disappointing".
"(It) will again disrupt tens of thousands of passengers wanting to travel for major events and before the Easter period," he said.
"We have put an offer to the union, which delivers excellent outcomes for our frontline workers. We urge the union to come to the table and continue negotiating."
Mr Carrick thanked passengers for their patience and advised a very limited replacement coach service would be operating on March 22 and 28.
There will be no trains on those days until after 1pm, with delays and cancellations possible throughout the remainder of the day.
Normal scheduled services will be running on March 23 and 24.
More detailed line-by-line service information will be published on the V/Line website in coming days.
