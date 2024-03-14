New appeal to add 'home touches' to $39.6m aged care redevelopment

A $100,000 donation will fund the creation of an exercise circuit at the $39.6 million redevelopment of Camperdown's Merindah Lodge aged care facility.
The cheque from The Midfield Group's Colin McKenna was handed to South West Healthcare on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Chief executive officer Craig Fraser said it would be used to launch the Camperdown Residential Aged Care Appeal.
"We want to raise $562,000 to make this exciting facility the best we can," he said.
"Appeal launches are about that all-important first donation because it inspires everyone around us to give and remind them what it's going to.
"...This magnificent donation will be used to fund the development of a $40,000 purpose-built aged care exercise circuit and pay for the furnishing and equipping of four of the 36 bedrooms, which is remarkable.
"That includes two specifically designed for people with special purpose needs, so that's amazing."
Mr McKenna said he hoped his donation would inspire others to pitch in.
"We derive a lot of our business and income from Warrnambool and the surrounding districts, Camperdown is a very important part," he said.
"If it wasn't for those communities, we wouldn't be where we are today. We actually owe those communities a lot."
Mr Fraser also announced a $147,000 bequest from the late Pam Redgewell would fund the purchase of a new $100,000 bus for the residents and the furnishing of another four rooms.
He said the auction proceeds of the current Merindah Lodge bus would also go towards the appeal.
Redevelopment and infrastructure executive director Jamie Brennan said donations from the appeal would also go towards funding the establishment of a kitchen and therapy garden, commercial barbecues, outdoor furniture, a hair and nail salon and the equipping of an indoor gym.
He told The Standard it was about giving residents "home touches".
"That's what these residents deserve," Mr Brennan said.
"If the fundraising goal isn't reached, there's other ways that we can achieve that. As an organisation we can contribute what is required and there's other fundraising opportunities we can pursue as well."
Construction is due to be completed in July next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.