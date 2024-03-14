The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New appeal to add 'home touches' to $39.6m aged care redevelopment

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 14 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merindah Lodge residents hold the donations with South West Healthcare staff in the back. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Merindah Lodge residents hold the donations with South West Healthcare staff in the back. Picture by Sean McKenna.

A $100,000 donation will fund the creation of an exercise circuit at the $39.6 million redevelopment of Camperdown's Merindah Lodge aged care facility.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.